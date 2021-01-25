Zacks: Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.10). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 10.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Glaukos by 91.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 74.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the third quarter worth approximately $25,271,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

