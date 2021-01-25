Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce $3.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.50 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 678,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 170,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $166,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.30.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
