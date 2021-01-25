Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to announce $3.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.50 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $41.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 678,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 170,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $166,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

