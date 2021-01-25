Tierion (TNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,635.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $40,635.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.23 or 0.00731213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.77 or 0.04170368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017208 BTC.

About Tierion

TNT is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

