Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €321.89 ($378.69).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €373.00 ($438.82) target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

FRA SRT3 traded up €8.40 ($9.88) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €383.00 ($450.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,264 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €355.08 and a 200 day moving average of €352.10. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a one year high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

