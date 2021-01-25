Analysts Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) PT at $47.25

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of SAH stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,927. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.21.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

