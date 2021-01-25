Reed’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,092 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,969% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

NASDAQ REED traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 38,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,061. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 1,213.21% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 369,339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

