IBM Retirement Fund Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

LLY stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.10. 99,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,379. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $209.38. The company has a market cap of $200.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

