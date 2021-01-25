IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 34.3% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. 288,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,982. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

