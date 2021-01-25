Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. 330,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,002. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

