Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.13. 31,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

