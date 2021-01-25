Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,086,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 495,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 383,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 247,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,424. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

