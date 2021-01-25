Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.88. 88,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

