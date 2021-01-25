Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,293 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $70.66.

