Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Increased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 995,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 49,517 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 609,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

GSIE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. 9,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $32.99.

