Ledyard National Bank Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2,152.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 183,175 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. 940,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,480,854. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $223.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

