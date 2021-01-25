KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,567 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $37,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,370.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.