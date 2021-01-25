Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

