Ledyard National Bank Has $16.45 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. 3,347,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,933,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $224.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

