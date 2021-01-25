Ledyard National Bank Has $8.80 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.43. The stock had a trading volume of 131,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

