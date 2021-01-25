Burst (BURST) Market Capitalization Hits $5.04 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $16,636.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,893,592 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

