EveryCoin (EVY) Price Up 480.9% This Week

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 918.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 480.9% higher against the dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $14.77 million and $407,334.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.06 or 0.00736025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.13 or 0.04179907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017203 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.