Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.09. 52,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,854. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

