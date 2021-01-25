Monolith One Day Volume Reaches $29,436.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001344 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $29,436.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.06 or 0.00736025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00047236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.13 or 0.04179907 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017203 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith's total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

