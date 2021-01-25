Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

CPYYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,393. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.