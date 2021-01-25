Safex Token Market Cap Achieves $28.98 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $28.98 million and approximately $618,416.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001440 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

