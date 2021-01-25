Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $52,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded down $1.85 on Monday, reaching $991.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,011.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,010.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,125.40.

In other Markel news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

