Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $67.91 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,139,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,083 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $67,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

NYSE SLG traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

