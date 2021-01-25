Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $36,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Argus raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.32.

CERN traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.