Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 5,044 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $29,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 355,977 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 31,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.33. 15,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.