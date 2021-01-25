Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $27,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 25,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.