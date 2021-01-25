KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,061 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $102,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $537.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.94 and its 200 day moving average is $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.68.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.