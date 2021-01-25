KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 2,061 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $102,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $537.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.94 and its 200 day moving average is $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

