CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,411 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $79,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after acquiring an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after acquiring an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 549,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 346,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,314. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.82. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

