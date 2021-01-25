KAMES CAPITAL plc Sells 493 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $53,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,198.08. 65,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,147.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,037.12. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

