KAMES CAPITAL plc Trims Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $72,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 73,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.82.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,697.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $511.55. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $553.46 and its 200 day moving average is $521.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

