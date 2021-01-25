KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $63.30 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 279,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cummins by 10,345.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $246.61. 16,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

