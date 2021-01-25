ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.97

ZOO Digital Group plc (ZOO.L) (LON:ZOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 91.55 ($1.20), with a volume of 1328929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The stock has a market cap of £68.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

In other news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

