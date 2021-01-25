Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $350.00

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51), with a volume of 17592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.48).

The company has a market cap of £349.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 299.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Get Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher Hancock purchased 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.