Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.14

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 721960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

