ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.75

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 62260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89. The firm has a market cap of C$53.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.22.

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

