Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.87

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.87 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 11359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

