E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.80

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 219976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$72.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

