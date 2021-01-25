Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 2002953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.17.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

