TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.1% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 92,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

