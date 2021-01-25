TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,605,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,349,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,590,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.93. 26,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,393. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

