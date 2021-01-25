TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,297 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,414. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87.

