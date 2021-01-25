TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 792,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,885,182. The firm has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

