TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

PSCH traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $186.49. 1,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,936. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $187.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.20.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

