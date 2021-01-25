Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $174.44 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,964 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 2.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $174,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 105,266 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Graco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 151,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 5,030 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $312,312.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610,897.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares in the company, valued at $12,403,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,379. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. 9,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,679. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

