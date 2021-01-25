Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,614 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $135,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 229,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,671. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

