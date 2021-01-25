Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 123,379 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,379 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $85,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,695,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 338,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

